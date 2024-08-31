Yogurt To Ghee To Legumes: 10 Top Nutrient-Riched Foods For Enhancing Gut Health

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Enhancing gut through Indian cuisine involves leveraging various nutrient-rich foods integral to the traditional diet. Indian food is renowned for its use of spices, legumes, fermented foods, and vegetables, all of which contribute to a balanced and healthy gut microbiome. Here are some top nutrient-rich foods from Indian cuisine that can enhance gut health:

1.



Yogurt (Curd)

Yogurt, or curd as it is commonly known, is a staple in households. It is rich in probiotics, beneficial bacteria that support gut health by maintaining a healthy balance of microorganisms. Curd is often consumed as a side dish (raita) or incorporated into dishes like lassi (a yoghurt-based drink).

2.



Buttermilk (Chaas)

Buttermilk, or chaas, is another popular fermented dairy product. It is lighter than yogurt and is often enjoyed as a refreshing drink, especially during hot weather. Buttermilk contains probiotics and is rich in calcium and other nutrients, making it beneficial for gut health.

3.



Fermented Foods: Idli and Dosa

Idli and dosa are traditional South Indian fermented foods made from rice and lentils (idli) or rice and fermented batter (dosa). Fermentation enhances their nutritional value and digestibility, promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. These foods are typically served with coconut chutney and sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew.

4.



Pickles (Achaar)

Pickles, or achaar, are made from preserved vegetables or fruits in oil, salt, and spices. They undergo a fermentation process that enhances their probiotic content. Commonly used ingredients include mango, lemon, and mixed vegetables. Consuming small pickles with meals can aid digestion and add flavour to dishes.

5.



Legumes: Lentils, Chickpeas, and Bean

Legumes are a staple in Indian cuisine and are rich in fibre, protein, and prebiotics. Lentils (dal), chickpeas (chana), and various beans are commonly used in curries, soups, and salads. The fibre in legumes promotes regular bowel movements and supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.







6.



Whole Grains: Brown Rice and Millets

Whole grains like brown rice and millet are important sources of fibre and nutrients in diets. They support digestive health by providing fiber that nourishes gut bacteria and promotes healthy bowel function. These grains are often served as a staple alongside curries and vegetable dishes.

Also Read:

White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better

7.



Spices: Turmeric, Cumin, and Coriander

Indian cuisine is renowned for its use of spices, many of which offer health benefits. Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory properties that can benefit gut health by reducing inflammation. Cumin and coriander seeds aid digestion and can help alleviate gas and bloating.

8.



Vegetables: Spinach, Okra, and Bitter Gourd

Vegetables are a vital component of Indian meals and are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Spinach (palak), okra (bhindi), and bitter gourd (karela) are particularly beneficial for gut health. They support digestive function, provide antioxidants, and contribute to overall well-being.

9.



Ghee

Ghee, or clarified butter, is commonly used in cooking and is believed to have digestive benefits. It contains butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that supports gut health by nourishing the cells of the intestines. Moderate consumption of ghee can contribute to a healthy gut lining.

Also Read:

Delicious recipe of Soft Ragi Idly for breakfast

10.

Herbal Teas: Ginger and Tulsi

Herbal teas made from ginger (adrak) and tulsi (holy basil) are popular remedies for digestive issues in India. Ginger aids digestion, reduces nausea, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Tulsi is known for its antibacterial and antioxidant properties, supporting overall gut health. Incorporating these nutrient-rich foods into a balanced Indian diet can promote a healthy gut microbiome, support digestion, and reduce inflammation. Traditional Indian cooking methods, such as slow cooking and fermentation, further enhance these foods' nutritional value and digestibility. By enjoying a variety of spices, legumes, fermented foods, and vegetables, you can nourish your gut and contribute to overall well-being through delicious and wholesome Indian cuisine.

- Dr. Lohith U, Consultant - Surgical Gastroenterology Bariatric & GI Oncology, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur