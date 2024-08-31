Actor Darshan Goes Silent In Ballari Jail: Requests Permission To Walk Inside Premises

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Darshan, who recently transferred from Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru to Ballari Jail, has been struggling with loneliness and depression. He has withdrawn into silence, refusing to speak even with the jail staff. To cope, he has turned to reading books.

Since he arrived at Ballari Jail on Thursday night, Darshan has not eaten properly. On his second day, Friday, he had a modest meal of Upma for breakfast, followed by ragi mudde, chapati, and rice sambar for lunch. The intense heat of Bellary and the persistent mosquitoes in the prison have reportedly made him feel uncomfortable and sleepy.

Darshan's family is expected to visit him on Sunday. They are planning to come to Ballari to meet him and will likely discuss the possibility of renting a house locally, as there might be a need for an extended stay. The family is also considering requesting a change in Darshan's detention location, citing the harsh climate and other issues. They will consult with Darshan's lawyer to explore their options.

On Friday morning, Darshan, who woke up at 6:30 am, requested permission from the authorities to walk around the barracks. He was granted permission to take brief walks in the barrack area, with half-hour sessions allowed in the afternoon and evening.