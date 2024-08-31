Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Named In India U19 Squad For Australia Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Allrounder Samit Dravid, son of former India head coach and captain Rahul Dravid, has been named in India's Under-19 squad for the first time, for the multi-format home series against Australia Under-19 in September and October.

India U19 will face Australia U19 in three 50-over matches in Puducherry on September 21, 23, and 26, followed by two four-day games in Chennai beginning on September 30 and October 7.

Uttar Pradesh middle-order Mohamed Amaan has been named captain of the 50-over squad, while Madhya Pradesh's Soham Patwardhan will lead the team for the four-day matches.

Dravid recently participated in his first senior men's T20 competition, the Maharaja T20 Trophy in Karnataka, as a member of the Mysuru Warriors squad. Batting in the middle order, Dravid scored 82 runs at a strike rate of 114 across seven innings, though he wasn't called upon to bowl his medium pace. Mysuru Warriors are set to face Hubli Tigers in the tournament's semi-final on Saturday.

India U19 squad for one-day series: Rudra Patel (VC)(GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohd Amaan (C) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA).

India U19 squad for four-day series: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar CA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (VC) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (C) (MPCA), Kartikeya K P (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA).