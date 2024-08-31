Helicopter, Airlifted By Mi-17 Aircraft, Crashes In Kedarnath WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Uttarakhand news: A defective helicopter which was being airlifted by a Mi-17 aircraft to Gauchar airstrip for repair work, crashed in Kedarnath, after the towing rope snapped. The defective chopper, had to make an emergency landing due to a technical fault that occurred on May 24, 2024.

According to a released by the PTI, the defective helicopter can be seen falling from mid air.

The District Officer Rahul Chaubey said that the Mi-17 aircraft had started losing balance because of the weight of the helicopter, and wind flow.



"There was a plan to take the helicopter to Gauchar airstrip on Saturday, with the help of Mi-17 aircraft, for repair. As soon as it covered a little distance, the Mi-17 started losing balance due to the weight of the helicopter and wind, due to which the helicopter had to be dropped near Tharu camp. There was no passenger or luggage on the helicopter. The rescue team reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The team is inspecting the situation," the officer told ANI.

