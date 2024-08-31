Ethiopian FM Called For Joint Efforts To Maintain Peace In Horn Of Africa
8/31/2024 1:09:18 AM
ADDIS ABABA, Aug 31 (NNN-ENA) – Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Taye Atske Selassie, called for joint efforts among countries in the Horn of Africa, to fight al-Shabaab in Somalia.
Briefing journalists in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, yesterday, Atske Selassie said, al-Shabaab is“well-equipped” to carry out deadly attacks in the Horn of Africa region, noting that, countries in the region must unite more than ever before, to defend the terror activities of al-Shabaab and keep it at bay.
The foreign Minister said, Ethiopia is committed to jointly fighting the terrorist group, by providing unreserved military and other support to Somalia, until the Somali National Army can deal with security challenges in the country by itself. He also said, countries in the region must redouble their efforts to stop those forces trying to undo the hard-won gains against terrorism in the region.
He pledged that, Ethiopia will continue building, mending and enhancing relations with neighbouring countries, noting that, there are unbreakable bonds of fraternity among the peoples of the region.– NNN-ENA
