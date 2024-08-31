PM Modi To Flag Off 3 New Vande Bharat Express Trains In UP, Tamil Nadu And Karnataka: Check Routes, Timings

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will flag off three new Vande Bharat trains around 12:30 pm on Saturday, August 31. "These new Vande Bharat trains shall provide the people of the region the world-class means to with speed and comfort and will cater to three states - Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka," the said in a press release.

These "Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity on three routes: Meerut-Lucknow; Madurai-Bengaluru and Chennai-Nagercoil".

1. The Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat will help passengers save around 1 hour in comparison to the current fastest train between the two cities.

2. The Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat train will cover the journey between the two cities saving more than 2 hours

3. Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train will cover the journey between the two cities saving around 1 hour 30 mins

Train timings1. 02671 Madurai Jn-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Special

Bookings are now open for the 20671 /20672 Madurai Jn-Bengaluru Cantt Vande Bharat Express.

Details of Madurai Jn-Bengaluru Cantonment Vande Bharat Special

2. 02627 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Special train

Bookings are now open for the 20627/20628 Chennai Central-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express. The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will commence on September 2, 2024.

Detail of Dr MGR Chennai Central-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Special train

Key stations and stoppages

1. Chennai Egmore-Nagercoil Vande Bharat train: " This train will cover 726 km in the state of Tamil Nadu and will provide modern and faster train travel experience to the people of 12 districts of Tamil Nadu viz. Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Trichy, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai," the Railway Ministry said.

“This Vande Bharat train service will facilitate pilgrims travelling to the divine Arulmigu Meenakshi Amman Temple, Madurai & Kumari Amman Temple, Kanniyakumari,” the ministry said as per news agency PTI.

2. Madurai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express: "This Vande Bharat service will connect the bustling temple city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu with the cosmopolitan city of Bengaluru, also the state capital of Karnataka," the ministry said.

"It will also facilitate businessmen, students and other working personnel in commuting from their native places in Tamil Nadu to the metropolitan city Bengaluru," it added.

3. Meerut City-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express: "This Vande Bharat service will boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commuting to the pilgrimage sites like Digambar Jain Temple, Mansa Devi Mandir, Surajkund Temple and Augharnath Temple among others," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the industries of Meerut region will get a major boost with the advent of swift connectivity to the capital of Uttar Pradesh by Vande Bharat Express train.

'Over 100 Vande Bharat Express train services'

The Railway Ministry said that since its debut, the Vande Bharat Express has become a symbol of India's aspirations in comfort meets speed, luxurious rail travel. This indigenously developed train was first introduced on February 15, 2019, under the 'Make in India' initiative.

"Today, more than 100 Vande Bharat Express train services ar operational across the country, extending connectivity to over 280 districts and transforming the travel experience for millions," it added.

'World-class means to travel'

The ministry said these new Vande Bharat trains will provide the people of the region world-class means to travel with speed and comfort.

"The indigenously made Vande Bharat train is equipped with world class amenities and advanced safety features including Kavach technology, 360 degrees rotating chairs, Divyangjan-friendly toilets and integrated Braille signages, among many more," the ministry said.