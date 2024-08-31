Bengaluru GOLD Rate Today, Aug 31: See Latest Price Of 10Gm Gold Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The rate has been falling in Bengaluru and throughout the country since the announcement of Budget 2024. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on the 31st of August 2024.

The price of GOLD in Bengaluru today, August 30

22 carat - Rs 6,820/gm

24 carat - Rs 7,161/gm

1 gram - Rs 6,820(Today)

Rs 6,830(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 54,560(Today)

Rs 54,640(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 68,200(Today)

Rs 68,300(Yesterday)

1 gram - Rs 7,161(Today)

Rs 7,172(Yesterday)

8 grams - Rs 57,288(Today)

Rs 57,376(Yesterday)

10 grams - Rs 71,610(Today)

Rs 71,720(Yesterday)

22-carat GOLD price on August 29, 2024 - Rs 6,830/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 29, 2024 - Rs 7,172/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 28, 2024 - Rs 6,830/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 28, 2024 - Rs 7,172/gm

22-carat GOLD price on August 27, 2024 - Rs 6,810/gm

24-carat GOLD price on August 27, 2024 - Rs 7,151/gm