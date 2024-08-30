420 With CNW - NFL-Backed Study Reports Increasing Acceptance Of Cannabis Use In Sports
Date
8/30/2024 11:14:03 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
A new study backed by the National football League (NFL) sheds light on the increasing acceptance of
therapeutic marijuana in sports
while also highlighting the significant challenges posed by federal restrictions. These limitations continue to hinder research efforts, leaving a gap in understanding both the risks and benefits associated with cannabinoid use among athletes. The closing of this knowledge gap is an urgent matter, according to the report.
The study notes that, largely due to prohibition, healthcare providers lack sufficient understanding of a substance that is...
Read More>>
About CNW420
CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
...
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN30082024000224011066ID1108621313
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.