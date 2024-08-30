420 With CNW - NFL-Backed Study Reports Increasing Acceptance Of Cannabis Use In Sports

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A new study backed by the National League (NFL) sheds light on the increasing acceptance of

therapeutic marijuana in sports

while also highlighting the significant challenges posed by restrictions. These limitations continue to hinder research efforts, leaving a gap in understanding both the risks and benefits associated with cannabinoid use among athletes. The closing of this knowledge gap is an urgent matter, according to the report.

The study notes that, largely due to prohibition, healthcare providers lack sufficient understanding of a substance that is...

