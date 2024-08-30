Rayyan, Duhail And Arabi Register Narrow Wins In QSL Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Rayyan, Al Duhail and Al Arabi began their QSL Cup campaign with a victory on Friday.

Captain Rodrigo Tabata scored a crucial penalty as Rayyan edged past Al Shahania 1-0 in their Group A match at the Grand Hamad Stadium. In the later matches, Al Duhail got past Qatar SC 2-1, while Al Arabi beat Al Ahli 1-0

At the Thani Bin Jassim Stadium, Ibrahima Diallo put Duhail's ahead in the 21st minute, before Sebastian Soria scored the equaliser for Qatar SC at the end of the first half. In the second half, Mubarak Shanan scored in the 67th minute which turned out to be the winner for Duhail.

Meanwhile, Luis Martin scored the only goal of the match at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium as Arabi narrowly beat Ahli.

Earlier, Rayyan's Tabata scored from the spot in the 15th minute after he was fouled by Al Shahania's Naif al-Adhrami inside the box and the referee called for a penalty. Later in the 29th minute, Tabata had another chance at the rival goal but this time his diagonal kick just went past the left post. The Lions continued to hold sway and just before half time, Mohamed Surag broke through and provided Abdulrahman al-Harazi with a fine pass but the latter's kick missed the target on the right.

Al Shahania came close to equalizing mid-way through the second half in the 70th minute but much to their bad luck Abdulrahman al-Rayashi's firm strike hit the bottom of the left post.

Eight minutes later, Al Rayyan substitute Gabriel Pereira aimed at doubling the lead but his shot was brilliantly staved off by Al Shahania goalkeeper Ebrahim Mordou. Al Shahania kept trying hard till late but their efforts could bore no fruits. A free kick just outside the box, in dying moments of stoppage time, was also held well by Al Rayyan custodian Sami Dauleh to ensure victory for his side.