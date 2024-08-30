Unlocking Opportunities: Insight Summit Agenda Revealed For Federal Contracting New Year Kickoff

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The ASBC

2025 Fiscal Year Insight Summit presented by Infotrend

The ASBC is bringing together hundreds of professionals and leaders from organizations and agencies nationwide on October 1st in Hanover, MD.

COLUMBIA, MD, USA, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Small Business Coalition (The ASBC), a leading provider of educational and coaching programs that support success in federal contracting, is excited to unveil the full agenda for the 2025 Fiscal Year Insight Summit presented by Infotrend. This event marks the organization's third annual gathering of federal contracting professionals for a day of information sharing and celebration.Formerly named the Fiscal New Year's Bash, the Insight Summit is a dynamic gathering that unites hundreds of driven professionals and leaders from government and industry. Together, they explore ideas, share opportunities, and foster relationships to enhance positive outcomes for all stakeholders of federal government programs and missions."Transitioning from the Fiscal New Year's Bash to the Insight Summit and Fiscal New Year's Bash has opened up exciting opportunities for us to deliver enhanced value to our guests, presenters, and sponsors at this year's event. I look forward to welcoming those who have already secured their sponsorship or tickets and extend an invitation to federal contractors everywhere to join us on October 1st at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve. It promises to be a fantastic way to kick off the new fiscal year." - Go-To-Guy Timberlake, Co-Founder and CEO of The ASBC.Discover the complete agenda on the Insight Summit website , featuring esteemed speakers from REXOTA Solutions, Elder Research, U.S. Army Recruiting Command, Accenture Federal Services, The Wolverine Group, U.S. Air Force, J.A. Green & Company, RCG, LLC, 2Lyons Aerospace, Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, U.S. General Services Administration, DoD Office of Strategic Capital, and more!Moreover, following the daytime portion where esteemed thought leaders share their insights, the evening reception, still called the Bash, will provide continued opportunities for learning and networking. Government and industry guests will come together to celebrate the start of the new fiscal year, enjoying a delightful assortment of hors d'oeuvres and their choice of cocktails or mocktails.To reserve your spot at the event, please visit the Insight Summit website and register before tickets run out. For sponsorship inquiries , reach out to us via email at ... or give us a call at (410) 381-7378.About The American Small Business CoalitionSince 2004, The American Small Business Coalition (The ASBC) has hosted the premier community for educating, training and coaching novice and experienced federal contractors. We are a safe place for learning to achieve greater clarity, and for developing important relationships with buyers, customers, partners, and service providers. We deliver knowledge and skills-based E-ssentials for Growing in GovconTM via Ethical Stalking for Government Contractors®, the best and most effective curriculum for developing and improving the tradecraft of federal contracting growth leaders and professionals.Contact for The ASBC: Guy Timberlake, Chief Executive Visionary and Co-Founder, ..., (410) 381-7378

