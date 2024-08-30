Commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day By Honoring Loved Ones Lost To Addiction With The Shatterproof Online National Addiction Memorial

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Online memorial provides comfort to grieving families

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shatterproof, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the addiction system in the U.S., is encouraging families to honor their loved ones lost to addiction by posting on The National Addiction Memorial this International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31. The observance serves as a reminder of the overdose crisis that is impacting communities worldwide. In 2023, there were an estimated 107,543 U.S. drug-related deaths.

Despite a substance use disorder being a treatable medical condition, it has claimed nearly a million lives over the past decade. This is in large part due to the stigma and shame surrounding substance use, inhibiting most people from seeking the help they need to recover. The National Addiction Memorial is an online platform where family and friends can create a lasting tribute to loved ones who lost their lives to addiction. At the same time, the stories serve as a powerful reminder of the devastating impact of a substance use disorder.

"My son, Brian, was taken from us too soon. When he passed away, and I realized that I would never again be able to hug him, hear his voice, or talk to him about his dreams, it was devastating," said Gary Mendell, founder and CEO of Shatterproof. "I want you to know that you are not alone. Too many of us have lost someone we loved to this disease. So, I created a place where families like ours can honor our loved ones without fear of judgment."

The National Addiction Memorial provides a safe space for people to share stories and photos of loved ones lost to addiction. Currently, there are more than 3,459 stories on the memorial. Notably, 70% of visitors are under the age of 45, with 50% under the age of 35, highlighting its significant reach among younger audiences.



As more people share their stories and others read their tributes, the stigma surrounding addiction will weaken. As the stories reach those currently living with or affected by substance use disorders, the goal is that they face reduced stigma and find it easier to get help and recover.

If you or someone you know needs resources and lifesaving information, visit shatterproof/overdose

To create a memorial or read those already posted on the site, please visit:

/nationalmemorial .

ABOUT SHATTERPROOF:

Shatterproof

is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming the addiction treatment system in the U.S. Shatterproof is focused on guiding society, especially families, through the complexities of a substance use disorder; informing the public on prevention, treatment and recovery from addiction; and educating the public to reduce addiction stigma to ensure that people who use substances or have a substance use disorder can live healthy and fulfilled lives. Find Shatterproof on Facebook, X and YouTube: @ShatterproofHQ or follow them on Instagram at @weareshatterproof. To learn more, visit



If you are experiencing anxiety, depression or a substance use disorder, text HELLO to 74171 for help.

