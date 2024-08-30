The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sharon Furman As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Sharon

Furman, Psy.D, Q.M.E. is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for her contributions to the Psychology field.

Dr. Furman, a distinguished psychotherapist, is dedicated to providing compassionate and effective for individuals facing various mental challenges in the local community.

Sharon Furman

Specializing in psychotherapy, Dr.

Furman offers tailored treatments for depression, anxiety, childhood trauma, workplace issues, relationship struggles, and couples therapy using psychodynamic techniques. Her private psychology practice in Los Angeles serves as a sanctuary for individuals seeking healing and transformation.

With a BA in psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MS and

Psy.D. in clinical psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology, Dr. Furman brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her practice. She holds a Qualified Medical Evaluation license, enabling her to work with worker's compensation cases.

Dr.

Furman's approach to psychotherapy is characterized by empathy, understanding, and cultural sensitivity. She believes in the importance of recognizing and honoring each individual's unique needs and background to foster resilience and facilitate personal growth.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Dr.

Furman finds joy in painting and cherishes moments with her family, which she considers integral to her well-being.

Looking ahead, Dr.

Furman remains committed to her mission of healing through psychotherapy. She aims to continue providing solace and transformation to individuals in need, furthering her impact on the mental health landscape of Los Angeles.

