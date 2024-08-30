U.S., Poland's Defense Chiefs Talk Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Polish Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz at the Pentagon, where the two top defense officials discussed, among other things, Poland's continued leadership in helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

This was reported by the Pentagon press service, Ukrinform saw.

Austin noted Poland's continued contribution as a key ally supporting Ukraine's short- and long-term security requirements.

"Poland has always understood that Putin's war of choice in Ukraine threatens our shared security," Austin said. "The United States and Poland, along with our allies and partners, stand together for a free and sovereign Ukraine."

He added that Poland's contribution in the form of important logistical support and security assistance was key to Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russia's ongoing assault.

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that the U.S.-Poland relationship continues to reach new heights as the two countries work together to address growing security challenges.



"In a rapidly changing world, security challenges have become more contested, complex and interconnected," he said, adding that in addition to Russia's war in Ukraine, Poland also faces the growing threat of hostile actions in neighboring Belarus.



