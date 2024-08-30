Ukraine Already Harvests About 33M Tonnes Of Grain, Oilseed Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of August 30, 2024, about 33 million tonnes of the new-harvest were gathered across Ukraine. The harvesting of corn has started.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A total of 28.7 million tonnes of grain crops and 4.2 million tonnes of oilseeds have been gathered,” the report states.

In particular, Ukrainian farmers harvested 21.76 million tonnes of wheat from 4,863.3 thousand hectares, 5.5 million tonnes of barley from 1,399.3 thousand hectares, and 458.5 thousand tonnes of peas from 207.6 thousand hectares.

Additionally, more than 3.4 million tonnes of rapeseed was gathered from 1,229.2 thousand hectares, 45.5 thousand tonnes of millet from 24.7 thousand hectares, and 18.3 thousand tonnes of buckwheat from 12.4 thousand hectares.

A total of 419.4 thousand tonnes of sunflower seeds were threshed from 256.5 thousand hectares and 381.8 thousand tonnes of soybeans – from 223.7 thousand hectares.

In terms of harvested areas, farmers from the Odesa region took the lead with 1,084.4 thousand hectares threshed. In terms of the yielding capacity, the Khmelnytskyi region topped the ranking with 65.5 quintals per hectare.

The harvesting of sugar beets is underway in the Vinnytsia, Lviv, Poltava, and Ternopil regions. Sugar beets have already been gathered from 1.2 thousand hectares.

Farmers from the Poltava and Cherkasy regions began to harvest corn, having already threshed 6.6 thousand hectares.