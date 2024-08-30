Brent Crude Falls 2.4%, WTI Drops 3.4% In August Amid OPEC+ Rumors

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the ever-volatile oil markets, a significant retreat was observed in August as prices dropped, spurred by a myriad of economic and geopolitical factors.



On the last trading day of the month, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) experienced notable declines.



Specifically, Brent Crude for October delivery settled at $78.78 per barrel, down by 1.50% on the Intercontinental Exchange in London. Over the week, it marked a modest 0.30% decrease.



Concurrently, WTI for the same month saw a sharper fall of 3.11%, closing at $73.55 per barrel in the New York Mercantile Exchange. This wrapped up a week with a cumulative decline of 1.71%.



Throughout August, the downward trend was more pronounced: Brent Crude dropped by 2.4% and WTI by 3.4%.







Driving these losses were persistent rumors about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+.



These rumors suggested that OPEC+ might continue with their planned production increase starting in October.



This comes amid voluntary supply cuts by some member states, notably Iraq, which plans to taper its production to between 3.85 and 3.9 million barrels per day. This period also saw geopolitical tensions influencing the markets.



In Libya, internal disputes between eastern and western government factions over central bank leadership hampered oil production and exports, adding another layer of uncertainty.

Economic Signals and Geopolitical Tensions

Meanwhile, economic signals from major economies played a dual role. Concerns about China's struggling economy and reduced oil demand from its refineries put additional pressure on prices.



In contrast, in the United States, new economic data supported expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut by 25 basis points in September.



Such a cut, potentially reducing rates to between 5.00% and 5.25%, might boost economic growth and oil demand.



Ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and stagnant ceasefire negotiations in Gaza remained focal points for market observers.



These issues underscore the complex web of factors that continue to influence global oil prices. This multifaceted backdrop highlights the delicate balance of supply and demand in global energy markets.



It also underscores the wide-ranging implications of geopolitical events and economic policies on resource commodities like oil.

