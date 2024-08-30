Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems Market Size To Worth USD 14.3 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.72%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems Size was valued at USD 8.2 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems Market Size is expected to reach USD 14.3 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Hilton Software, Universal Avionics System, ADB Airfield Solutions LLC, Rockwell Collins, Rockwell, Astronics Corporation, L-3 Avionics Systems, Garmin Ltd., ATG Airports Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Other key vendors.

New York, United States , Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems Market Size to Grow from USD 8.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.3 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.72% during the forecast period.









The Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems (SVS) market is expanding rapidly, propelled by rising demand for improved avionics that improve situational awareness and flying safety. SVS combines 3D terrain mapping, object recognition, and flight path visualisation to provide pilots with clear visibility in all-weather circumstances, particularly at night or during low-visibility flights. With advances in AI and sensor technology, SVS has emerged as a vital component in modern cockpits, lowering pilot burden and boosting decision-making capabilities. Rising air traffic, the use of SVS in commercial and military aircraft, and severe safety standards all help to drive market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Primary Flight Display, Navigation Display, Heads-up, and Helmet-mounted Display, and Others), by End User (Military, Commercial, and General Aviation), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033."

Insights by Type

The primary flight display segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The increased focus on improving pilot situational awareness and safety is driving the growth. PFDs, which display vital flight information including attitude, altitude, and speed, are increasingly being combined with SVS to enable real-time 3D terrain visualisation and obstacle recognition. This integration enables pilots to maintain better spatial orientation, particularly in low-visibility conditions, lowering the risk of accidents. The growing use of glass cockpits in both commercial and military aircraft is increasing the demand for improved PFDs with SVS capabilities.

Insights by End User

The military segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. SVS benefits military aircraft, such as fighter jets, cargo planes, and helicopters, by providing pilots with real-time 3D terrain visualisation, even in inclement weather or at night. This technology improves mission efficacy while lowering the danger of mishaps, particularly during low-altitude or high-speed flights. The increased investment in modernising military fleets and integrating next-generation avionics equipment drives up demand for SVS in the defence sector. Furthermore, the use of SVS in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for reconnaissance and warfare missions helps the category grow in the market.

North America is anticipated to dominate the Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems Market from 2023 to 2033.

The United States, with its top aerospace industries and major military aviation industry, is the largest contributor to market growth. The presence of major aircraft manufacturers and SVS developers speeds up technical innovation and adoption in both commercial and military aviation. Strict regulatory standards for flight safety in North America have accelerated the integration of SVS into new and current aircraft. Furthermore, the region's strong air traffic volume and ongoing fleet modernisation projects provide continuous demand for SVS. The push for next-generation aviation technology, including as AI and increased situational awareness systems, puts North America as a major player in the worldwide SVS market.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The region is making significant investments in modernising its aviation infrastructure, which will lead to increased use of advanced avionics such as SVS. The region's thriving commercial aviation business, which includes expanding fleets and new aircraft deliveries, is a major driver of SVS integration. Furthermore, the emergence of low-cost carriers and regional airlines in Asia-Pacific increases demand for cost-effective but advanced safety systems such as SVS. Government attempts to improve flight safety regulations, as well as an increasing emphasis on boosting situational awareness in commercial and military aircraft, making Asia-Pacific a critical market for SVS expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Hilton Software, Universal Avionics System, ADB Airfield Solutions LLC, Rockwell Collins, Rockwell, Astronics Corporation, L-3 Avionics Systems, Garmin Ltd., ATG Airports Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Other key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In October 2022, Collins Aerospace has obtained a technical standard order (TSO) for its combined vision system (CVS) for business aircraft. The CVS provides pilots greater clarity in all weather circumstances, allowing them to navigate aircraft confidently and securely through low visibility settings.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems Market, Type Analysis



Primary Flight Display

Navigation Display

Heads-up

Helmet-mounted Display Others

Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems Market, End User Analysis



Military

Commercial General Aviation

Aircraft Synthetic Vision Systems Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

