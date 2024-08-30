For One Night Only Award-Winning Comedian Dahéli Hall Brings Her Solo Show SPADURA To 7 Stages Theatre In Atlanta

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join Us on Friday, September 6, at 7:30 PM for an Exclusive Performance Followed by a Q&A with Atlanta-Based Creative and Long-Time Collaborator HaJ.

- Dahéli HallATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SPADURA | Friday, September 6 at 7:30 PM EST | 7 Stages 1105 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307Written and performed by acclaimed comedian Dahéli Hall , SPADURA unapologetically takes on grief, the pressures of motherhood, the toll of IVF, as well as the unique fertility obstacles faced by Black women in America – all through humor. It is a moving love story set against the baby industrial complex.“I hope that people experiencing similar challenges know they are not alone and that SPADURA sparks conversation and lots of laughter, too!” – DahéliDC Theatre Arts writes SPADURA is“a tour de force.” Entertaining Chicago lauds the show as“honest, touching, engaging, and very funny.” Winner of Best One-Woman Show and Best Production at the Spring 2023 United Solo Off-Broadway in New York and Recognized as Best of Fringe in Washington, DC. SPADURA has been enjoyed by audiences in major cities across the US: San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC, Chicago, and later, Miami.Advanced Tickets can be purchased at SPADURA/tour or the 7 Stages Theatre box office. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the show's SpotFund campaign.###About Dahéli Hall (Writer & Performer) - A member of the WGA & SAG-AFTRA unions, with credits spanning television, film, and digital content, known for Netflix's DEAR WHITE PEOPLE, BAD HAIR, NBA 2K, and Fox's MAD TV. Dahéli has a BFA in Theater from NYU Tisch and in her junior year, attended Spelman College for a domestic exchange program under then-President Johnnetta Cole. Dahéli has an MFA from the Stark Program at USC. Visit DaheliHallAbout Elizabeth Mei-Ling Yng-Wong (Producer) - Producing credits include NBA2K, SHIP OF DREAMS, THE CHAIR (STARZ, TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Series), NEVER HERE (STARZ), and THE LONGEST GAME (PBS, multiple festival award winner for Best Doc Feature). She has a BA from Wesleyan University and an MFA from the Stark Program at USC.About HaJ (Moderator) - Emmy nominated & Award-winning Writer, Producer, Director, Performer. For social media follow @hajtherichideaPress & Media Contact: Elizabeth Yng-Wong ...

