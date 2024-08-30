Trusted Internet Expands In Houston. Appoints Scott Scheferman Virtual CISOTM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott Scheferman

Trusted Internet is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Scheferman, Chief Information Security Officer in Houston, TX.

- Jeff Stutzman, CEO, Trusted InternetHOUSTON, TX, US, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trusted Internet , a leading provider of specialized cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Scheferman as a senior member of its Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (Virtual CISO) team. Scheferman will be responsible for overseeing cybersecurity strategies, threat intelligence, and education/speaking initiatives in the South Midwest area.Scott Scheferman brings over 25 years of extensive experience in cybersecurity, having held significant roles at renowned cyber companies such as Eclypsium, SentinelOne, Cylance, and FireEye. He further brings over 15 years of field experience leading cyber consulting engagements for DoD, SLED, and Fortune 500 companies, having directed over 100 DFIR engagements and having led high impact research efforts in the context of both vulnerability coordinated disclosure and threat campaign identification and exposure. His expertise in strategic approaches to proactive threat-informed defense makes him a valuable addition to Trusted Internet's team. Scheferman's role will involve developing information security programs, ensuring proactive protection of client data, and guiding leaders and organizations in navigating the complex cybersecurity threat landscape."Scott's deep understanding of the cybersecurity threat landscape and his strategic vision align perfectly with Trusted Internet's mission to provide top-tier security solutions to our clients," said Jeff Stutzman, CEO of Trusted Internet. "His leadership will be instrumental in enhancing our Virtual CISOTM services and expanding our reach in the South Midwest region."Scheferman expressed enthusiasm about joining Trusted Internet, stating, "I am excited to join a team that is at the forefront of specialized cybersecurity innovation. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help organizations strengthen their security posture, maintain compliance, and protect their critical assets."Trusted Internet, based in Amherst, New Hampshire, is renowned for its comprehensive cybersecurity services, including full-stack Managed Detection and Response (MDR), (Security Operations Center) SOC, and compliance solutions. The company is committed to providing flexible and effective cybersecurity strategies tailored to meet the unique needs of its business and high-profile clientele.About Trusted InternetFounded in 2018, Trusted Internet is a premier cybersecurity service provider offering a wide range of solutions, including 24/7 network monitoring, endpoint protection, and compliance services. With a team of seasoned professionals, Trusted Internet is dedicated to mitigating cyber risks and enhancing the security infrastructure of businesses nationwide.

