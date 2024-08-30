Roundtable Summit To Explore The Impact Of AI On The American Civil Trial Bar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence continues to evolve and integrate into various sectors, the profession is undergoing transformative changes that are reshaping the way cases are prepared, presented, and adjudicated. From automating document review and legal research to predicting case outcomes and assisting with jury selection, AI is rapidly becoming an integral part of the legal landscape. This transformation raises critical questions about the ethical use of AI, its impact on the roles of attorneys and judges, and the potential for bias in AI-driven decision-making.

To address these issues in the legal field, the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) is gathering Bar leaders from across the country to participate in the "Roundtable Summit: The Effect of AI on the American Civil Trial Bar." The program will take place at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, DC, on September 13.

Recognizing the importance of these developments, the Roundtable Summit will convene leading legal minds, AI experts, and policymakers to explore the profound implications of AI on civil trial practice in the United States. The summit will address not only the opportunities presented by AI but also the challenges it poses to the foundational principles of the legal system, such as fairness, transparency, and the right to a jury trial. Through a series of expert panels, keynote speeches, and interactive discussions, participants will gain valuable insights into how AI is set to influence the future of the civil trial bar and the broader legal profession.

"The integration of AI into the civil trial process presents both opportunities and challenges," said A. La'Verne Edney, National President of ABOTA. "This summit provides a critical platform to discuss these issues and ensure the legal profession is prepared for the evolving landscape."

Leading speakers from both the legal and technology sectors will share insights on how AI is reshaping the landscape of civil trials. Attendees will engage in dynamic discussions on the ethical, procedural, and practical challenges posed by AI in the courtroom.

Jennifer H. Doan, the Summit program Chair and National President-Elect of ABOTA, will discuss how AI tools are increasingly vital for trial lawyers in navigating complex litigation.

"As AI technology continues to evolve, it's essential that trial lawyers not only understand its capabilities but also how to ethically and effectively integrate these tools into their practice," said Ms. Doan. "This summit is a critical opportunity to explore these advancements and prepare our profession for the future."

Featured speakers include:



Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby, District of Columbia Court of Appeals

Chief Justice Matthew Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland

Hon. Karen Sage, 299th Criminal District Court, President, National Association of Women Judges

Betsy Greytok, Vice President, Associate General Counsel, IBM Corporation

Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas)

Dragos Tudorache, Former Member of the European Parliament Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for IP and Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

The key topics to be addressed by the speakers and the panelists will include, AI for trial lawyers; recommendations for the plaintiff and defense bars; the effect of AI on the future of patents, copyrights, and trademarks; ethical and security issues with AI; comparing the legislative approaches of the EU and US; data security and privacy in practice; and using AI in court.

To register for the Summit, contact [email protected] . Seating is limited and advanced registration is required for entry.

