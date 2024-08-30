Infrgy Announces Collaboration With University Of Kashmir For Wireless Energy Harvesting Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INFRGY device powering a light bulb

Collaboration with the University of Kashmir's Center for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship

Prototype with AC and DC output

Device converts RF electromagnetic waves into electricity

- Parvez Rishi HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infrgy LLC, the company that develops alternative technologies to combat climate change, today announced a strategic partnership for wireless harvesting with the University of Kashmir's Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship, which is part of the university's Institute of Technology. Working with the University of Kashmir is one several collaborations for Infrgy with leading universities for the purposes of testing and developing its proprietary devices.Infrgy specializes in wireless energy harvesting and long-range energy transmission. The partnership with the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship focuses on the development and testing of Infrgy's technology that captures radio frequency (RF) and converts it into electricity. The technology can support other renewable energy resources and charge batteries and capacitors. Its energy can be used to power electronic devices, wireless sensors and IOT devices.Former Hawaii Governor John Waihee, who serves as an advisor to the company, believes in the exciting potential of technologies that can diversify renewable energy sources.“We are facing an urgent need for innovative solutions that can slow or reverse the current climate crisis,” said Governor Waihee.“These new technologies do not depend on other forms of sustainable energy sources, which is a real benefit.”Thanks to the vast experience and resources of The University of Kashmir, Infrgy co-founder Parvez Rishi is a proponent of partnerships with universities and technology companies that are poised to be the key for future growth.“We look forward to developing relationships to propel the goal of rapid, widespread adoption,” he said.The company has filed a patent in conjunction with the University of Kashmir as part of the Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship program.

