Employer Of Choice: Redwood Celebrates Year Of Honors

For the seventh consecutive year, Redwood has become a certified Great Place to Work® , the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.

“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Redwood stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

The honor builds upon an incredible year of recognition for Redwood, an Ohio-based developer and manager of single-story apartment homes.

“We provide outstanding neighborhoods to our residents because we attract and retain a best-in-class team,” said Steve Kimmelman, CEO and founder of Redwood.

“We are committed to providing our team with a workplace worthy of their talent and dedication and appreciate that it is being recognized across our region and even the nation.”

In addition to Great Place to Work® CertificationTM, Redwood has achieved numerous other accolades this year acknowledging how the company has become an employer of choice.

The National Apartment Association named Redwood a 2024 NAA Top Employer . The award recognizes member organizations that foster environments of collaboration, innovation, and hard work. NAA's Top Employers Awards pay tribute to management companies and suppliers from across the rental housing industry that have exceeded expectations in creating a culture that emphasizes growth and contribution.

“In an industry that sometimes struggles with talent attraction and retention, we're proud to be leading the way in employee satisfaction and career development,” Kimmelman said.

Additionally, Cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer named Redwood to its 2024 Top Workplace Rankings , which honored 212 organizations in the greater Cleveland 11-county area. Rankings were based on employee surveys.

“We're anticipating additional honors to be announced soon, which are contributing to a record year of accolades for Redwood,” Kimmelman said.“It's gratifying to see this level of recognition and acknowledgement for our continued investment in our team and culture.”

Redwood offers a range of opportunities at its corporate office in Independence and throughout its nine-state portfolio. Click here to learn more about current openings.

About Redwood

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Nebraska.

