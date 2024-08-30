Oneamerica Financial® Maintains Strong Performance Ratings, According To A.M. Best, S&P Global

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ratings reflect organization's commitment to create more certainty for customers

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica Financial® today announced that A.M. Best Company and S&P Global Ratings have each separately recognized American United Life Insurance Company® (AUL) and its affiliate The State Life Insurance Company® (State Life), both companies of OneAmerica Financial, for their strength.

A.M. Best affirmed an A+ (Superior) rating, which is the second-highest of 15 rating categories assigned by the independent agency in evaluating financial strength and performance of the OneAmerica Financial companies and their ability to meet existing financial obligations.

S&P Global Ratings (formerly Standard and Poor's) maintained an AA- rating, its fourth-highest of 22 possible ratings, for the OneAmerica Financial life insurance companies, AUL and State Life.

"Our purpose at OneAmerica Financial is to build financial security today and for generations to come. Our financial strength, backed by strong ratings, has never been more important in delivering value to our customers and distribution networks," said Scott Davison, chairman, president and CEO of OneAmerica Financial. "Maintaining strong ratings gives them the assurance that we can deliver on our promises when they need us most."

"OneAmerica Financial is a mutual company, which allows us to prioritize the customers we serve," Davison added. "Last year was outstanding by all accounts; however, the metrics that matter most are the ones that reflect the lives that we touched. In 2023 we paid nearly $7 billion in benefits to our clients, representing promises made and kept."

The insurance companies of OneAmerica Financial are among the 8% of U.S. life insurers with an A.M. Best rating of A+ (Superior) or higher and an S&P rating of AA- or higher.1

Best Review® also reported that 2024 marks the 74th consecutive year that AUL has received an "A" rating or higher, placing it among the top 20 life/health groups for consecutive high ratings.2

A.M. Best determines its ratings through its Best's Credit Rating Methodology, which provides a comprehensive explanation of A.M. Best's rating process and contains the rating criteria employed in the rating process.

OneAmerica Financial® is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica Financial. Products issued and underwritten by AUL and State Life.

About OneAmerica Financial®

OneAmerica Financial® is a national financial services organization helping people build greater certainty for better moments, every day. The companies of OneAmerica Financial have been advancing financial security for almost 150 years, supporting millions of customers with solutions across life insurance, retirement, employee benefits and long-term care. As a people-first mutual organization, OneAmerica Financial prioritizes customers' interests and maintains a long-term focus on both value and financial stability. For more information visit OneAmerica.

About A.M. Best Company

A.M. Best Company is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit .

About ratings

AUL and State Life were rated A+ by A.M. Best on Aug. 29, 2024. AUL and State Life were rated AA- by S&P on Aug. 22, 2024. These ratings reflect rating agency assessments of the financial strength and claims-paying ability of the companies of OneAmerica Financial. They are not intended to reflect the investment experience or financial strength of any variable account, which is subject to market risk. Because the dates are only updated when there's a change in the rating, the dates above reflect the most recent ratings we have received. Please know that these ratings can change at any time.

1 Calculated by OneAmerica Financial based on data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, data linked, 8/29/24

2

"Standing the Test of Time ," Best's Review, July 2024

