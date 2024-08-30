Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Filing Of Canadian Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the“Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCQX: JUSHF ) , a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (the“ Shelf Prospectus ”). The Shelf Prospectus, when made final and effective (the“ Final Shelf Prospectus ”), will allow the Company to offer up to C$350 million of subordinate voting shares, preferred shares, subscription receipts, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants and units (collectively, the“ Securities ”), or any combination thereof, in Canada from time to time during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective.

The Company believes the Final Shelf Prospectus will permit it to maintain financial flexibility, including for responding to significant regulatory improvements and pursuing opportunistic acquisitions. The specific terms of any future offering of Securities in Canada under the Final Shelf Prospectus, including the use of proceeds from any such offering, will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Final Shelf Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The Shelf Prospectus has been, and the Final Shelf Prospectus will be, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Securities to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or“U.S. persons,” as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“U.S. Securities Act”). The Shelf Prospectus does not register Securities under the U.S. Securities Act or any United States state securities laws and such Securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook, X , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” and“forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including Canadian securities legislation and United States (“U.S.”) securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking information”) which are based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this report that address activities, events or developments that Jushi expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitutes forward‐looking information. Forward‐looking information is often identified by the words,“may”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“will”,“intend”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“expect” or similar expressions and includes, among others, information regarding: future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of Jushi's business, operations and plans, including new revenue streams, the integration and benefits of recently acquired businesses or assets, roll out of new operations, the implementation by Jushi of certain product lines, implementation of certain research and development, the application for additional licenses and the grant of licenses that will be or have been applied for, the expansion or construction of certain facilities, the reduction in the number of our employees, the expansion into additional U.S. and international markets, any potential future legalization of adult use and/or medical marijuana under U.S. federal law; expectations of market size and growth in the U.S. and the states in which Jushi operates; expectations for other economic, business, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to Jushi or the cannabis industry generally; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future.

There can be no assurance that such forward‐looking information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking information contained in this press release or other forward-looking statements made by Jushi. Forward‐looking information is provided and made as of the date of this press release and Jushi does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward‐looking information or statements other than as required by applicable law.

Unless the context requires otherwise, references in this press release to“Jushi,”“Company,”“we,”“us” and“our” refer to Jushi Holdings Inc. and our subsidiaries.

