ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS
Date
8/30/2024 4:16:01 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF ), a registered closed‐end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2024 were $956,898,954 as compared with $966,421,294 on March 31, 2024 and $915,000,977 on June 30, 2023. On June 30, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.10 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
March 31, 2024
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
Total Net Assets
|
$956,898,954
|
$966,421,294
|
$915,000,977
|
NAV Per Share
|
$11.10
|
$11.21
|
$10.61
|
Shares Outstanding
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
|
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024, total net investment income was $15,871,344 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(8,449,552) or $(0.10) per share for the same period.
|
|
First
Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2024
|
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2024
|
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
Total Net Investment
Income
|
$15,871,344
|
$17,708,394
|
$15,636,088
|
Per Share
|
$0.18
|
$0.21
|
$0.18
|
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Gain/(Loss)
|
$(8,449,552)
|
$2,688,872
|
$5,360,086
|
Per Share
|
$(0.10)
|
$0.04
|
$0.06
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.
MENAFN30082024003732001241ID1108620765
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.