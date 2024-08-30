عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS


8/30/2024 4:16:01 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF ), a registered closed‐end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2024 were $956,898,954 as compared with $966,421,294 on March 31, 2024 and $915,000,977 on June 30, 2023. On June 30, 2024, the net asset value per share was $11.10 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

June 30, 2023




Total Net Assets

$956,898,954

$966,421,294

$915,000,977

NAV Per Share

$11.10

$11.21

$10.61

Shares Outstanding

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024, total net investment income was $15,871,344 or $0.18 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(8,449,552) or $(0.10) per share for the same period.

First
Quarter



Ended

June 30, 2024

Fourth Quarter



Ended

March 31, 2024

First Quarter



Ended

June 30, 2023




Total Net Investment


Income

$15,871,344

$17,708,394

$15,636,088

Per Share

$0.18

$0.21

$0.18

Total Net Realized/


Unrealized Gain/(Loss)

$(8,449,552)

$2,688,872

$5,360,086

Per Share

$(0.10)

$0.04

$0.06

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

MENAFN30082024003732001241ID1108620765


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search