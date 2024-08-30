Portillo’S Inc. To Participate In September Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portillo's Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO) (“Portillo's” or the“Company”), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that CEO Michael Osanloo and CFO Michelle Hook will present and host investor meetings at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers on September 10-11, 2024.



All interested investors will be able to access a live webcast of the Company's presentation at 12:00pm ET on Wednesday, September 11 on investors.portillos.com.

About Portillo's

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo's hot dog stand in Villa Park, IL, which he called“The Dog House.” Since, Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) has grown to 88 restaurants across ten states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads and famous chocolate cake. Download the Portillo's App for iOS or Android or visit the Portillo's website to order ahead and get the best dill on these bun-believably delicious Chicago-style favorites and more. Portillo's also ships food to all 50 states via its website.

