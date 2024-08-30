Supervisory Council For The Lowcountry Graduate Center Set To Meet September 5Th
Date
8/30/2024 3:30:51 PM
CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A meeting of the Supervisory Council for the Lowcountry graduate Center will be held on Thursday, September 5th
at
9:00 AM EST, virtually via Zoom Webinar. Access the
meeting
online at:
Meeting ID: 988 8042 2629
Passcode: 746356
To access via phone, call 1 (312) 626-6799. Meeting ID: 988 8042 2629. Technical assistance line: (843)637-9041. The meeting will be recorded.
Public Participation: Comments and requests to speak must be received by
12:00 p.m.,
Wednesday, September 4th (day before
meeting). Written comments will be provided to the board in advance of the
meeting
and will be acknowledged into the record and summarized. You are encouraged to sign up to speak if you would prefer for your full comments to be heard aloud.
Public Comment Instructions: Use one of the following methods to submit written comments or sign up to speak at the
meeting. Please provide your name, address, telephone number, and
meeting
date. 1. Email
[email protected] ; or 2. Call (843)637-9041; or 3. Mail comments to:
College of Charleston, Provost Office-Lowcountry Graduate Center, 66 George St.,
Charleston SC
29424. The
meeting
agenda, minutes, and previous
meeting
information is available at:
843.637.9041
66
George
St.
Charleston,
SC
29424
Contact: Dr. Jessica Carter, 843.637.9041
SOURCE Lowcountry Graduate Center
