Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Continues To Investigate Whether Hashicorp Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price For Its Public Sotckholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi

LLP continues to investigate HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with IBM. The stockholder vote was recently held.

Click here to learn how to join the

or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, HashiCorp stockholders will receive only $35 per share in cash, or $6.4 billion enterprise value, net of cash. Our review of the proxy statement used to solicit stockholder approval for the transaction may have contained disclosure deficiencies.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for HashiCorp by imposing a significant penalty if HashiCorp accepts a competing bid. HashiCorp insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of HashiCorp's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own HashiCorp common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or .

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP