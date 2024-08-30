(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Royal Caribbean has selected Panama as a key home port, acknowledging its strategic maritime position.



This partnership emphasizes Panama's rising significance in the global and forecasts considerable economic benefits.



Royal Caribbean supports its decision with significant upgrades at the Panama Cruise Terminal in Amador.



Aimed at becoming the focal point of cruise in Central America, the terminal is slated for its fourth season in October 2025.



Panama's geographical advantage as the Crossroads of the Americas enhances its appeal. The operational versatility of the Panama Canal further cements its suitability as a launching point for Caribbean and Latin American cruises.







The economic impact on Panama is evident from recent cruise activity. In the 2023-2024 season, Panama hosted 189 cruises, boosting local economies through increased tourism spending. This activity contributed significantly to sectors such as gastronomy and retail.



For the upcoming 2025-2026 season, Royal Caribbean plans multiple itineraries from Colón. This initiative will reinforce Panama's role as a central maritime hub.



Royal Caribbean's ongoing investment in Panama not only underscores the region's maritime potential but also predicts a future where Panama stands as a cornerstone of regional maritime tourism.



Panama competes primarily with Caribbean and Floridian ports like Tampa and Fort Lauderdale, which offer extensive cruise services and tourist facilities.



Panama's strategy to attract tourists and cruise lines hinges on its strategic location and the Panama Canal.



Internal challenges, like limited attractions and safety concerns, present hurdles for Panama's tourism sector.



The competitive landscape for Panama includes both external rivals and its own internal obstacles.



Panama Emerges as a Strategic Linchpin in the Cruise Industry

MENAFN30082024007421016031ID1108620704