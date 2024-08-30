(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Bolivia, President Luis Arce has initiated a bold move by proposing a to amend the constitution.



This targets the contentious issue of presidential re-election and pressing economic concerns. If approved, this initiative aims to reshape Bolivia's political landscape significantly.



Particularly, it seeks to prevent former President Evo Morales from running in the 2025 elections. Arce's proposal would change the rules to allow presidents to serve only two non-consecutive terms.



This marks a direct pivot from the current that permits two consecutive terms.







The backdrop to this proposal is a complex mix of economic and political challenges. Bolivia faces economic hardships, including fuel shortages and dwindling foreign reserves.



Despite his intentions, Luis Arce's presidency has been marred by economic challenges and rising social unrest, which have eroded public confidence.



His administration's policies have struggled to address systemic issues, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among the Bolivian populace.



On the other hand, Evo Morales, as Bolivia's first Indigenous president, left a significant legacy.



He dramatically reduced extreme poverty and implemented policies to protect vulnerable populations and enhance Indigenous rights.



However, his tenure was not without controversy, particularly his attempt to secure a fourth term in 2019.



This was marred by allegations of electoral fraud and led to his resignation after widespread protests.



Even though, Morales remains a formidable adversary to Arce, prompting this latest maneuver to have him elegantly disqualified through legal means.

Sidelining Competition: Bolivia's Arce Eyes to Exclude Morales by Law

Luis Arce and Evo Morales, once close allies within Bolivia's Movement for Socialism party, found themselves at odds over the nation's future direction.



As Morales pushed for ongoing political involvement post-presidency, Arce aimed to establish his distinct leadership style, diverging sharply from his predecessor's methods.



Moreover, escalating tensions arose from their conflicting strategies, with Arce actively distancing his governance from controversies tied to Morales's tenure.

