Takara And Prompt Security Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize AI Safety

Takara, a specialist in AI services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Prompt Security, a pioneer in AI safety and security solutions. This collaboration will combine Takara's cutting-edge AI capabilities with Prompt Security's expertise in safeguarding AI systems, delivering enhanced and secure AI solutions to businesses in the UK and wider Europe.

Advancing AI Safety and Innovation

The partnership will leverage Takara's innovative AI and ML capabilities alongside Prompt Security's advanced security frameworks to provide comprehensive, secure AI solutions. This alliance aims to address the growing demand for responsible AI practices and robust security measures in AI deployment, with a particular focus on: protecting against prompt injection attacks, ensuring data privacy and compliance, mitigating bias in AI models and implementing robust monitoring and alerting systems.

Comprehensive AI Security Solutions

Takara customers will now benefit from integrated security features powered by Prompt Security, ensuring their AI implementations are protected against potential vulnerabilities and attacks. This partnership will enable Takara to offer end-to-end secure AI solutions, from development to deployment.

Expanded Market Reach

Prompt Security's clients will gain access to Takara's state-of-the-art AI and ML capabilities, allowing them to implement advanced AI solutions with built-in security measures. This collaboration will provide businesses with the tools and expertise needed to leverage AI technology safely and responsibly.

"We are excited to partner with Prompt Security to enhance the security and reliability of our AI services," said Marty Legg, CEO of Takara. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to responsible AI and will allow us to offer our clients cutting-edge AI technologies with robust security measures."

"Partnering with Takara represents a significant step forward in our mission to secure the future of AI," said Itamar Golan, CEO of Prompt Security. "By integrating our Platform with Takara's innovative AI approaches, we're not just protecting systems – we're enabling businesses to confidently harness the full potential of AI while maintaining the highest standards of security and ethical practice."

About Takara

Founded in 2024, takara specializes in translating AI technology into practical solutions that address business challenges. We leverage AI to drive innovation and efficiency, ensuring our solutions are secure, ethical, and beneficial for society.

About Prompt Security

Founded in August 2023, Prompt Security delivers a complete solution for all Generative AI security in the enterprise. Its platform supports millions of prompts and thousands of users every month. The founding team combines deep expertise in both cybersecurity and AI, with years of experience building and securing machine learning systems at organizations like Check Point, Orca Security, and Israel's elite intelligence unit 8200. Prompt's CEO Itamar Golan was on OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications core team and Prompt's CTO & co-founder Lior Drihem contributed to the project.

