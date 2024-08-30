2 Govt Employees Suspended For Violating MCC

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Acting decisively, the Election Office in Anantnag district took disciplinary action on Friday against five employees for their involvement in activities, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

According to a statement, the Anantnag Election Office said that two employees have been suspended, the wages of two others have been withheld, and suspension has been recommended against one more, all for violating the MCC.

“Acting decisively against the violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the district administration of Anantnag has taken disciplinary action against five government employees for participating in political activities during the ongoing elections. Participation in political activities by government employees constitutes a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC),” the statement said.

The statement added that two employees have been suspended with immediate effect for their involvement in political activities, while the wages of another two have been withheld until further notice.“Suspension has been recommended against one more employee,” the statement noted, adding that the Election Commission's guidelines are clear in this regard: government employees must refrain from any form of political activity or campaigning during the election period to ensure the fairness and impartiality of the electoral process.