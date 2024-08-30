India Emerges As Fastest-Growing Pro AV Market In APAC In Latest 2024 IOTA Report

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) India Emerges as Fastest-growing Pro AV in APAC in Latest 2024 IOTA Report Riding on India's market growth - InfoComm India 2024 will showcase a wide range of transformative and solutions from 3 to 5 September at JWCC.



MUMBAI, INDIA, Aug 30, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The global Pro AV market is projected to reach $325 billion in 2024, from $306.4 billion in 2023, with India leading the Asia Pacific region in growth, according to the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) 2024 Outlook and Trends Analysis (IOTA).







Against this backdrop of robust growth, InfoComm India, the region's foremost professional audiovisual exhibition, is set to showcase the advanced technologies and solutions driving this rapid expansion that has propelled India to be the fastest-growing market in APAC. The tenth in-person edition of the show will offer opportunities, insights, and context as to how businesses and tech professionals can leverage the transformative technologies of Pro AV to propel their organizations to the next level in the digital revolution era. InfoComm India 2024, the largest edition yet, kicks off from 3 to 5 September at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai and is open to all professionals seeking to better understand and benefit from integrated experience solutions .



AVIXA CEO David Labuskes attributes the growth in Pro AV adoption within specific markets and regions to the forces and relationships between market demand for technology upgrades, supply, distribution networks, and systems integration. David, alongside InfoCommAsia Executive Director June Ko will illuminate audiences on India's current and future Pro AV landscape and opportunities during InfoComm India 2024's opening session, 'Navigating New Horizons: Insights and Innovations Shaping India's Pro AV Landscape', on opening day at 10.30am.

The InfoComm India 2024 Summit offers a deep dive into the intersection of innovation and practical application across its 14 specialty tracks, featuring 50 sessions, and over 90 expert speakers. Attendees can expect to explore hot topics like mastering audiovisual communication, harnessing AI in Pro AV, and empowering sustainable cities.









In addition to the recently announced 32 first-time exhibitors (joining the 250 total participating exhibitors and brands) and 30+ new launches , details of several new debuts and experiential activities have leaked just one week before the event. They include:



AVOCOR's global launch of their 'New S Series' for education displays

Norwegian-based NEAT's showcase of their 2024 Red Dot Design Award-winning Neat Centre and Near Bar Generation 2

INOGENI's introduction of their all-new Toggle Rooms for advanced video conferencing

US-based ZEEVEE INC. debuting their Zyper Management Platform.

AV MASTER TEECHNOLOGY unveiling their latest product - the 4x1 HDMI Switcher

DATAPATH to demonstrate Aertia's latest advancements with a real-life mini replica of a control room Taiwan's CYPRESS TECHNOLOGY will showcase their all-new AV over IP solution boasting flexible deployment and centralized management









Beyond technology and innovation, InfoComm India is designed to better serve Pro AV communities by fostering engagement and connections. From AVIXA's 'Flashtracks', AV Marketer's Meetup, and the empowering AVIXA Women's Council, to InfoComm India's networking breakfasts, next-gen photo booth, to the Multisensory Immersive Experience – an installation co-presented with MSS World + Studio Ocupus, the entire event provides numerous opportunities to meet peers, experts, and potential collaborators.

InfoComm India 2024 opens its doors at 9.10am on 3 September. To skip long queues onsite, register and secure your show badge now.

For details on the program agenda, visit InfoComm India .

To access more press information on InfoComm India 2024, please visit the

Digital Press Kit



Contact Information:



Rest of the World



Angie Eng, Marketing Director

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd

...



India

Sooraj Dhawansoora

...

