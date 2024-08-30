Agriculture Minister Meets With Members Of Grand National Assembly Of Türkiye

Agriculture Minister Meets With Members Of Grand National Assembly Of Türkiye
8/30/2024 3:10:32 PM
Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov met with a delegation
from the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, led by Shamil Ayrim,
head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye inter-parliamentary friendship
group, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry's Public Relations and Information
Assurance Department, Minister Mammadov highlighted that Türkiye is
a reliable partner of Azerbaijan not only in agriculture but across
all sectors. He noted that cooperation in agricultural research,
education, cotton growing, seed breeding, veterinary medicine,
agricultural insurance, and other fields continues to progress
successfully between the two countries.
During the meeting, the potential for expanding bilateral
relations in agriculture was emphasized. The discussions
highlighted the importance of increasing the trade turnover of
agricultural and food products, particularly by expanding
Azerbaijan's exports to Turkish and European markets.
Shamil Ayrim, representing the Turkish delegation, reaffirmed
that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and
Türkiye are flourishing in all areas. He expressed confidence that
these ties, including inter-parliamentary cooperation, would
continue to strengthen and expand.
Both parties exchanged views on enhancing the legislative
framework to support cooperation in agriculture, signaling a mutual
commitment to deepening their partnership in this key sector.
