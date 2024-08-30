Agriculture Minister Meets With Members Of Grand National Assembly Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov met with a delegation from the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, led by Shamil Ayrim, head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye inter-parliamentary friendship group, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry's Public Relations and Information Assurance Department, Mammadov highlighted that Türkiye is a reliable partner of Azerbaijan not only in agriculture but across all sectors. He noted that cooperation in agricultural research, education, cotton growing, seed breeding, veterinary medicine, agricultural insurance, and other fields continues to progress successfully between the two countries.

During the meeting, the potential for expanding bilateral relations in agriculture was emphasized. The discussions highlighted the importance of increasing the trade turnover of agricultural and food products, particularly by expanding Azerbaijan's exports to Turkish and European markets.

Shamil Ayrim, representing the Turkish delegation, reaffirmed that the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are flourishing in all areas. He expressed confidence that these ties, including inter-parliamentary cooperation, would continue to strengthen and expand.

Both parties exchanged views on enhancing the legislative framework to support cooperation in agriculture, signaling a mutual commitment to deepening their partnership in this key sector.