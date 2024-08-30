Kharkiv Shelling: Enemy Hit Children's Playground, Girl Was Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv, the occupiers killed a child in a playground. At least three more people were injured.

This was reported in Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Ukrinform reports.

“In the Nemyshlyansky district, the occupiers killed a child right on the playground. It was a girl. At least three more people in the area are wounded. In the Industrial district, there are already two dead in a burning high-rise building,” the mayor said.

As reported, on the afternoon of August 30, Russians struck at civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv and Chuhuiv.