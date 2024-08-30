Russian Air Strike On Kharkiv: Four Killed, 28 Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, Russians hit a 12-storey residential building with an air bomb, killing at least three people, including a child, and wounding 28.

This was reported in Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary information, a 12-story residential building was hit in the Industrial District. There is a fire and partial destruction. Information about the is being clarified. We also have preliminary information about a strike on the Nemyshlyansky district. There seem to be no casualties in the center, but the site of the hit is being examined,” said Terekhov.

“We already know about three dead in a high-rise building in the Industrial district,” he added in a subsequent pos .

In addition, in Nemyshlyansky district of Kharkiv, the occupants killed a child in a playground. At least three more people were injured.

“In the Nemyshlyansky district, the occupiers killed a child right on the playground. It was a girl. At least three more people in the area are wounded. There are already two dead in the burning high-rise building in the Industrial district,” the mayor said.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported in Telegram that on the afternoon of August 30, Russians launched air strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv, there were hits on civilian infrastructure and a residential high-rise building in Kharkiv, there are dead and wounded.

He later added that an educational institution was damaged.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, 28 people have been wounded in the shelling, and medics continue to work at the sites of the hits.

As reported, a series of explosions were heard in the regional center . According to the mayor, the Russian army hit the infrastructure in the center of Kharkiv. According to preliminary data, the occupiers hit with guided bombs.