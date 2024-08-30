Vinnytsia Region's Farmers Planning To Harvest 2.6M Tonnes Of Sugar Beets This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia region's farmers have been the first across Ukraine to start sugar beet harvesting operations. This year, they are planning to gather 2.6 million tonnes of sugar beets.

The relevant statement was made by Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“The Vinnytsia region's farmers began to gather sugar beets. This year, we expect that agricultural enterprises of all categories will harvest about 2.6 million tonnes [of sugar beets],” the report states.

As of August 30, 2024, sugar beets were harvested from about 500 hectares with a yielding capacity of 352.5 quintals per hectare and the gross harvest indicator of 17.6 thousand tonnes.

The total area of sugar beet plantations across the Vinnytsia region came to 63.8 thousand hectares in 2024, which is 17% higher compared to the previous year. In particular, agricultural enterprises are handling 58.8 thousand hectares of sugar beet plantations, which is 19% higher compared to 2023.

According to the regional administration, as of August 30, 2024, the yielding capacity across the Vinnytsia region was 35% lower compared to the same period last year.

“The Vinnytsia region's farmers became the first across the country to start sugar beet harvesting operations. Currently, we are not talking about the large harvested volumes of sugar beets. But, it is already possible to draw some conclusions on the future harvest, as this year the yielding capacity is significantly lower compared to last year's results,” the regional administration added.

A reminder that sugar beet plantations in the Vinnytsia region expanded by 11% to 60 thousand hectares in 2024.