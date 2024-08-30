(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ: WBTN) ("WEBTOON" or the "Company").

WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform, where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create, and share new content. WEBTOON empowers creators by enabling them to participate economically in their own creation, and users, by offering an endless library of content. The community connects 24 million creators with approximately 170 million monthly active users in over 150 countries around the world.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or did not disclose information pertinent to investors.

On June 27, 2024, WEBTOON conducted its Initial Public Offering ("IPO"). The Company offered 15 million shares of common stock at a price of $21.00 per share and raised approximately $315 million.

On August 8, 2024, just six weeks after the Company's IPO, WEBTOON reported second quarter 2024 financial results with revenue of $321M falling short of analysts' expectations of $340.8M and barely up year-over-year.

On this news, shares of WEBTOON declined 38.1% on the same day. The Company blamed its quarterly loss on one-time IPO costs and stock-based compensation expenses. WEBTOON also blamed revenue results on exposure to weaker foreign currencies including South Korean won and the Japanese yen. For the subsequent quarter, WEBTOON forecasted revenue of $332 to $338M while analysts had projected $351M.

