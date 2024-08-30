Charter And Mou For Establishment Of Colombo Security Conclave Signed

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, August 30: Member States of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) signed the Charter and the MoU for the Establishment of the CSC Secretariat on 30 August 2024. The Signing Ceremony was hosted in Colombo by the of Sri Lanka.

Mr. Ajit Doval K.C., National Security Adviser to the Prime of India; Mr. Ibrahim Latheef, DC (Retd.), Lt. Col (Retd.), National Security Advisor of Maldives; Mr. Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius to Sri Lanka and Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, National Security Advisor to the President of Sri Lanka signed the documents on behalf of the respective Member States.

The CSC's core objective is to promote regional security by addressing transnational threats and challenges of common concern to the Member States. There are five pillars of cooperation under the CSC namely Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalisation; Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organised Crime; Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology; and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event concluded with a discussion among heads of delegation on the next steps and the future activities of the Conclave. END