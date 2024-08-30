MEDIA ADVISORY: Laura Walton, OFL President, To Join Labour Day Celebration In Kingston
8/30/2024 3:00:48 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTON, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laura Walton, OFL President, will be in Kingston on Monday, September 2 to engage community members in conversations about affordability, decent work, and good public services. She will join the Kingston and District Labour Council Labour Day Parade and BBQ.
WHAT: Labour Day Parade & BBQ
WHEN: Monday, September 2 @ 10AM – 3PM
WHERE: McBurney Park, 30 Alma St., Kingston ON
Walton will be available for comment on issues facing working people including the cost-of-living crisis, health care wait times, and class sizes.
For more information, please contact:
Melissa Palermo
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
... l 416-894-3456
