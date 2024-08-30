SPORTIME To Host Be More THAN Tennis Classic In Memory Of Ethan Falkowitz, After His Tragic Death By A Drunk Driver

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ethan Falkowitz loved and was the type of person who would hit with anyone, regardless of their age or ability

Event Celebrates Ethan's Legacy and Raises Funds to Introduce Children to Tennis, While Promoting Empathy and Kindness

ROSLYN, NEW YORK, US, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SPORTIME , which owns and operates tennis, pickleball and sports clubs across Long Island, NYC, Westchester, and the NY Capital Region, will host the first-ever“Be MorE THAN Tennis Classic” at its Roslyn location on Saturday, September 7 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jointly sponsored by SPORTIME, the Ethan Falkowitz Foundation , and the United States Tennis Association (USTA), the event is open to tennis players of all ages and abilities. 100% of the proceeds from the event will support the Ethan Falkowitz Foundation, which was established to honor the legacy of Ethan Falkowitz, a cherished member of the SPORTIME family who was killed by a drunk driver in May 2023.“Ethan loved tennis and was the type of young man who would hit with anyone, regardless of their age or tennis ability,” said Jay Harris, SPORTIME Port Washington's Director of Tennis, and Director of the John McEnroe Tennis Academy there.“As the SPORTIME community continues to mourn the loss of Ethan, we established this event to support his family's foundation and to celebrate the unique spirit Ethan brought to both tennis and life.”The Ethan Falkowitz Foundation keeps Ethan's spirit alive through its mission to introduce kids to the world of tennis while nurturing empathy, kindness, and genuine friendships. The Foundation also started The E Pledge to,“improve the world the way Ethan would.” As part of the E Pledge, students and staff at schools around the country commit to completing 100 acts of kindness in 100 days.In addition to raising funds to support the Ethan Falkowitz Foundation, SPORTIME will award two attendees with scholarships that cover the cost of training at SPORTIME for a year. Recipients will be selected jointly by SPORTIME and the Falkowitz Foundation. SPORTIME hopes that this will be the first of what becomes an annual event for the organization.Registration for the event is still open at . Entries are $25 per player, which includes tennis and a dedication ceremony naming the Falkowitz Court at SPORTIME Roslyn. For information about participating as a player or a sponsor, please contact Jay Harris at ....About SPORTIME ClubsSince 1994, SPORTIME has been proud to operate the finest tennis and sports facilities in New York State. SPORTIME's 15 club locations most recently expanded to include the iconic Port Washington Tennis Academy, now SPORTIME Port Washington. SPORTIME currently offers 188 indoor and outdoor tennis courts and 68 pickleball courts, as well as rinks, turf, camps, gyms and more, at sites across Long Island, NYC, Westchester and the NY Capital Region. SPORTIME clubs are state-of-the-art, yet affordable, and feature the best tennis, pickleball, sports and camp facilities and programs, including the John McEnroe Tennis Academy (JMTA) and SPORTIME Volleyball Club (VBC). SPORTIME clubs serve individuals of every age and athletic ability, 365 days a year. Learn more: .# # #

Jennefer Witter

The Boreland Group Inc.

+1 917-532-9907

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.