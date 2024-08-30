31/2024・Trifork Group AG – Major Shareholder Announcement

Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Trifork Group AG hereby announces the receipt of a major shareholder notification from Danske A/S, stating that, as of 28 August 2024, Danske Bank A/S, controls, directly or indirectly, rights for 987,775 shares in Trifork Group AG, corresponding to more than 5% of the total number of voting rights in Trifork Group AG.

For further information, reference is made to the attached major shareholder notification received from Danske Bank A/S.

For more information, please contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of Investor Relations

... , +41 79 357 7317

About Trifork Group

Trifork is a globally pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,273 employees across 74 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork's research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers and 72 million video views. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com .

