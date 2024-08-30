Adani DPL T20: North Delhi Strikers Register A 9-Run Win Over Central Delhi Kings In Thriller

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) North Delhi Strikers beat Central Delhi Kings by 9 runs in the ongoing Adani Delhi T20 at the Arun Jaitley on Friday.

Chasing the target of 101 runs in 10 overs, Central Delhi Kings opened the innings with Dhruv Kaushik and Hiten Dalal. Dhruv was dismissed in the first over for 8 runs by Manan Bhardwaj. Saurav Dagar and Captain Jonty Sidhu were dismissed quickly as Central Delhi Kings were left struggling at 40/5 in five overs.

With wickets falling at regular intervals, Central Delhi Kings found it hard to keep up with the run rate. Lakshay Thareja remained unbeaten on 24 runs off 16 balls. His innings included two boundaries and a six.

Earlier in the innings, Central Delhi Kings won the toss and elected to have a bowl first. The match was reduced to 10 overs due to rain. For North Delhi Strikers, Vaibhav Kandpal and Sarthak Ranjan opened the innings. The duo got off to a flying start as both the openers took to the opposition bowling.

Central Delhi Kings got their first breakthrough as Vaibhav Kandpal was dismissed by Sumit Kumar for 12 runs off 8 balls. At the end of the powerplay, North Delhi Strikers were 36/1. Yajas Sharma was next to be dismissed for 23 runs off 6 balls by Keshav Dabas in the fourth over.

Sumit Kumar picked up his second wicket as he dismissed the in-form batsman Sarthak Ranjan for 29 runs off 18 balls. His innings included three boundaries and two sixes. Yash Dabas was dismissed by Rajneesh Dadar for 14 runs. With wickets falling at regular intervals towards the end of the innings, North Delhi Strikers posted a total of 100/8 in their allotted 10 overs.

For Central Delhi Kings, Sumit Kumar, Keshav Dabas and Rajneesh Dadar picked up two wickets each.

Brief scores:

North Delhi Strikers 100/8 in 10 overs (Sarthak Ranjan 29, Yajas Sharma 23; Keshav Dabas 2-3) beat Central Delhi Kings 91/7 in 10 overs (Lakshay Thareja 24*; Siddhartha Solanki 2-16) by 9 runs.