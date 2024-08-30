EQS-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz AG: Results of the Annual General Meeting 2024

30.08.2024 / 12:40 CET/CEST

Munich, August 30, 2024 - At today's virtual Annual General Meeting of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz AG (“TTL”,“TTL AG”) (ISIN DE0007501009), 73,24 % of the voting share capital was represented. The shareholders of TTL approved all items on the agenda with a large majority.



The Annual General Meeting elected Rödl & Partner GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Nuremberg, as auditors for the 2024 financial year.



The regular term of office of the three Supervisory Board members Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt, Klaus Kirchberger and Dr. Daniel Schütze ended at the end of this year's Annual General Meeting. All three were re-elected to the Supervisory Board as part of the Supervisory Board elections. Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the subsequent constituent Supervisory Board meeting.



“I would like to thank our shareholders for their trust in these challenging times,” says Theo Reichert, CEO of TTL AG.“The current financial year 2024 is now all about consolidation for us.”



All relevant documents for the Annual General Meeting for the 2023 financial year of TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG can be viewed on the company's website . About TTL

TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ISIN DE0007501009/Stock exchange symbol TTO) is a listed holding company focusing on the German real estate market. As a holding company, its aim is to enter into profitable investments, to accompany and develop them in order to participate in their value enhancement and to sustainably increase the earning power of TTL AG in the interest of its shareholders. TTL invests in both privately held and listed real estate companies with high dividends. In addition, TTL also participates in real estate projects and properties via platforms. The Munich-based company holds a 50

percent stake in TTL Real Estate GmbH, which has a direct 8.22

percent holding in Prime Standard-listed Branicks Group AG („Branicks“, former DIC Asset AG). Since the end of 2020, TTL AG has held a 50

percent stake in Montano Real Estate GmbH, also based in Munich, one of the leading independent real estate investment and management companies in the German commercial real estate market with offices in Munich, Frankfurt and Berlin. Media and Investor Relations contact

Kornelia Kneissl

K2K GmbH

Tel. +49 151 565 96120

Email: ...



Language: English Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Maximilianstraße 35C 80539 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 381611-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 3915-92 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007501009 WKN: 750100 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1978803



