Brödernas Group AB - Financial Report Q2 2024


8/30/2024 2:19:43 PM

Brödernas Group AB - financial Report Q2 2024
30.08.2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Brödernas Group AB - Financial Report Q2 2024

August 30, 2024, 17.00 CEST

Brödernas Group AB hereby publishes the report for the second quarter (Q2) for the period 1 April - 30 June 2024. The report is available as an attached document and on the company's website ().

For further information, please contact:

Richard Forsshéll, CEO

+46 70
454 31 33

...


