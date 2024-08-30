Brödernas Group AB - Financial Report Q2 2024

EQS-News: Brödernas Group AB / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Brödernas Group AB - Report Q2 2024

30.08.2024 / 17:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Brödernas Group AB - Financial Report Q2 2024



August 30, 2024, 17.00 CEST

Brödernas Group AB hereby publishes the report for the second quarter (Q2) for the period 1 April - 30 June 2024. The report is available as an attached document and on the company's website ().





For further information, please contact:

Richard Forsshéll, CEO

+46 70

454 31 33

...







This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact

...

or visit

.





30.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: Brödernas Group AB Stockholm Sweden ISIN: NO0013250597 EQS News ID: 1978943