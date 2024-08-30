Bangarutalli's Inspiring Initiatives Recognized At 459Th Talent Factory: A Commitment To Girl Child Empowerment

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hyderabad, Telangana, India Bangarutalli, dedicated to empowering girl children, was recognized for its transformative initiatives at the 459th BBG Talent Factory event held at HICC, Novotel. This event, which celebrates talent, creativity, and innovation, provided a for Bangaru talli to showcase its impactful work and commitment to social responsibility.





Bangarutalli receives a 30 lakh cheque from BBG, presented by indian actress Ms. Malavika Sharma





In a significant gesture of support, renowned actress Ms. Malavika Sharma presented a cheque from BBG, totaling Rs. 45,00,000 to Bangarutalli, acknowledging its tireless efforts in uplifting girl children through education. This contribution reflects Ms. Sharma's deep admiration for Bangarutalli's noble cause and commitment to creating positive change.



"I am honored to support Bangarutalli's remarkable work," said Ms. Malavika Sharma . "Their dedication to empowering girl children is both inspiring and essential for building a better future."



BBG CMD, Mr. Mallikarjun Reddy, expressed his heartfelt support for Bangarutalli's mission, praising the leadership and dedication of the Bangarutalli team members, including Mr. P. Srinivasa Rao, Mrs. Neeraja, and Mrs. Kasturi Usha. "Their commitment to improving the lives of girls is truly inspiring," said Mr. Reddy . "As we expand our team across various locations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, including Hyderabad, Khammam, Vizag, Vijayawada, Palakollu, Nizamabad, Narayankhed, and Kanthi, we are confident that Bangarutalli can make a significant difference in the lives of many more girl children."



Bangarutalli's unwavering commitment to driving positive change has touched countless lives, and this recognition will undoubtedly amplify its efforts. With a goal to empower and uplift two million girl children by 2040, Bangarutalli continues to inspire a brighter, more inclusive future.