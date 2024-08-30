(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (“CrowdStrike” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: CRWD) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired CrowdStrike securities between November 29, 2023, and July 29, 2024, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/CRWD .

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants repeatedly touted the efficacy of the Falcon platform while assuring investors that CrowdStrike's technology was“validated, tested, and certified.” The Complaint alleges that these statements were false and misleading because Defendants had failed to disclose that: (1) CrowdStrike had instituted deficient controls in its procedure for updating Falcon and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers; (2) this inadequate software testing created a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of the Company's customers; and (3) such outages could pose, and in fact ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to CrowdStrike. The Complaint further alleges that as a result of these materially false and misleading statements and omissions, CrowdStrike stock traded at artificially high prices during the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in CrowdStrike you have until September 30, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis.

