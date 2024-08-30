How Futures, Spot Crypto Etfs Differ
Date
8/30/2024 2:15:09 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 12 and 9 bitcoin and Ether spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs), respectively, this year. Understanding the distinctions between
futures and spot
cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) is crucial for investors to navigate the ever-evolving world of crypto investments.
In traditional finance, often called“tradefi,” a crypto spot ETF is designed to directly hold the underlying digital currency, such as Ether or Bitcoin. When investors buy shares in a spot ETF, they are essentially purchasing a stake in the actual cryptocurrency. This framework replicates the real-time pricing of the...
Read More>>
About CryptoCurrencyWire
CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CryptoCurrencyWire
New York, NY
212.994.9818 Office
...
CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN30082024000224011066ID1108620145
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.