Investornewsbreaks Plantx Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTC: PLTXF) Files Key Q1 Financial Statements

VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTC: PLTXF) , the digital face of the plant-based community operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, is reporting on results for the period ended June 30, 2024. According to the announcement, the company has filed key unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the quarter, including associated management's discussion, and analysis and related officer certifications. Highlights of the report show gross revenue for the period totaling $1,299,761 (June 2023; $2,794,942) with cost of goods coming in at $473,728 and net loss totaling $345,611.

About PlantX Life Inc.

PlantX Life Inc on fostering niche online wellness communities as well as creating physical immersive environments. Bloombox Club, an online plant-delivery marketplace operating across the United Kingdome and the European Union, and the Locavore Bar and Grill, a unique dining experience that started as a humble food truck and coffee shop in the heart of Squamish, British Columbia, are key verticals of PlantX. The company recently completed a share exchange agreement and is now a 60% owner in VEG House, a company whose portfolio of assets is leading the way in the plant-based space. PlantX works to build a community of like-minded consumers and provide education on plant-based living. Its enterprise is built on partnerships and collaboration. The company's digital presence aims to eliminate barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life. For more information about this company, please visit and .

