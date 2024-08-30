Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Reports Production Update, Notes 'Early Return On Investment'
The company reports the successful production and completion of four workovers, along with increased gas production capacity, at its Black Sea asset
“This early return on our investment is a clear indicator of the field's robust production potential,” notes the CEO
Trillion energy International (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a company focused on oil and Natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye, is marking a significant milestone in its strategic perforation program. The company reports the successful production and completion of four workovers, along with increased gas production capacity, at its Black Sea asset ( ).
“The wells on the Akcakoca Platform have been completed successfully with gas production and well head pressure ('WHP') continuing to increase,” stated Trillion Energy CEO Arthur Halleran.“This early return on our investment is a clear indicator of the field's robust production potential. The results are...
