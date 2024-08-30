Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Reports Production Update, Notes 'Early Return On Investment'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



The company reports the successful production and completion of four workovers, along with increased production capacity, at its Black Sea asset “This early return on our is a clear indicator of the field's robust production potential,” notes the CEO

Trillion International (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a company focused on oil and production for Europe and Türkiye, is marking a significant milestone in its strategic perforation program. The company reports the successful production and completion of four workovers, along with increased gas production capacity, at its Black Sea asset ( ).

“The wells on the Akcakoca Platform have been completed successfully with gas production and well head pressure ('WHP') continuing to increase,” stated Trillion Energy CEO Arthur Halleran.“This early return on our investment is a clear indicator of the field's robust production potential. The results are...

