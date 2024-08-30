Amir Condoles With Saudi King

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Noura bint Abdullah Al Abdulrahman al-Saud.

His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Noura bint Abdullah Al Abdulrahman al-Saud.

HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Noura bint Abdullah Al Abdulrahman al-Saud.

